Emphasis of the Patriotic Union on the formation of regional government based on real participation

According to Kurdpress, the spokesman of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Karvan Ghaznaei, stated in a press conference that the party emphasizes the rights of the people of Kurdistan and reforming the governance process in the region and will not back down from its positions in this regard.

He also announced the plan of the Patriotic Union to sign an agreement with the new generation movement at the beginning of next month and added that this party wants to speed up the formation of the regional government based on real participation. According to him, the responsibility for the delay in the process of forming the cabinet rests with the other side of the negotiations.

In another part of his speech, the spokesman of the Patriotic Union emphasized the continuation of talks between the political parties and said that the doors of negotiations are still open and political issues should be resolved through dialogue and understanding.

These statements are made while the leadership council of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, in a meeting chaired by Bafel Talabani, the head of this party, has reviewed the latest status of negotiations for the formation of the regional government.

Based on the information released from this meeting, the members of the leadership council of the Patriotic Union have unanimously emphasized on continuing the negotiations without retreating from their demands. In this meeting, it was announced that due to the balance of the seats of the two main parties in the parliament of the region, the Patriotic Union demands equal participation in the structure of the government and institutions of the region.

In this meeting, Bafel Talabani explained two options for his party; First, accepting the terms and proposals put forth by the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and secondly, continuing the negotiations relying on the political and parliamentary weight of the Patriotic Union and emphasizing on achieving the desired participation of this party in the future government.

At the end of the meeting of the leadership council, the members with a decisive vote emphasized on continuing the negotiations and pursuing the demands of the patriotic union in the framework of political dialogues.

Negotiations between the Democratic Party of Kurdistan and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan have been ongoing for the last few months regarding the division of responsibilities and the structure of the new cabinet of the regional government, and so far they have not reached a final agreement to form the government.