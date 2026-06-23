The Patriotic Union has prevented the formation of the 10th cabinet

Kordpress

While the verbal tensions between the two main parties of the region continue, the process of forming the 10th cabinet is still in a state of suspension. The deep differences between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan show once again that the traditional power structure in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, relying on historical rivalries and political partisanship, cannot overcome chronic deadlocks. The result of this situation is the continuation of the executive vacuum and the delay in the formation of the new government in the Kurdistan Region. A stalemate that many observers consider to be the result of the erosion of consensus mechanisms between the two traditional parties and the inability to reach a stable political consensus.

The full text of the statement of the spokesperson of the Kurdistan Democratic Party

Dear citizens

With a sense of national and patriotic responsibility, and in order to prevent the distortion of facts and record the truth for history, we consider it necessary to respond to some of the statements and distortions of the spokesperson of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, which were presented in the media after the leadership meeting of this party on June 21, 2026, and to share the facts with the resistant and fighting people of Kurdistan.

After holding the elections for the sixth term of the Kurdistan Parliament, while the Kurdistan Democratic Party intensified its efforts and negotiations to activate the parliament and form the tenth cabinet of the regional government, the Patriotic Union took a time-consuming process to prevent the election of the parliamentary board and the formation of the cabinet. Because deep down, he does not believe in the process of voting and elections, and that is why he resorted to making excuses. Moreover, it was clear that he had some support for his approach. The head of the Patriotic Union also did not hide this issue and openly declared that he does not agree with the establishment of legal institutions of the region.

If the spokesman of the Patriotic Union had mentioned the number of votes and seats won by the two parties in the Kurdistan Parliament elections as well as the elections of the Iraqi House of Representatives, it would have been clear how much the Democratic Party represents the people of Kurdistan and how much the Patriotic Union represents. Legitimacy should be measured based on people's votes, not slogans and false claims. The people of Kurdistan have trusted the Democratic Party, because they are confident that this party will protect their rights and achievements.

Despite all considerations, the Patriotic Union has only 23 seats in the parliament. The people of Kurdistan still haven't forgotten the tragic incident in Lalezar and the imprisonment of the leader of the New Generation movement, and they know the purpose of these actions. These events and a series of similar events are the ones that the spokesman of the Patriotic Union is proud of and thinks the people of Kurdistan have forgotten. While the people of Kurdistan are much more aware than to be deceived by a few distorted sentences.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party, feeling responsible for its national and patriotic struggles and out of compassion for the interests of the citizens of Kurdistan and preserving the rights and achievements gained through years of struggle and sacrifice, has ignored many of the past and present positions of the Patriotic Union. But we must also remind that contrary to their claim of not compromising on the rights of the people of Kurdistan, in fact, it was this patriotic union that violated the rights of the people and voters of Kurdistan and became an obstacle to the democratic process and the activation of the parliament.

The Patriotic Union is the only representative of its voters, but the party that truly represents the majority of the people of Kurdistan is the Kurdistan Democratic Party; This is a fact that people have proven with their votes. Therefore, the Democratic Party will never compromise on the rights and demands of the people of Kurdistan and will continue to defend them.

In his speech, the spokesman of the Patriotic Union spoke about the existence of different factions and wings. It is better for the Patriotic Union to apply these concepts to itself first, because the silence of the Democratic Party also has its limits. The characteristic of the Democratic Party is that it has a leadership, a decision and internal coherence and it has maintained this coherence against the challenges and plans of the opponents and their supporters.

The only correct part of the speech of the spokesman of the Patriotic Union was that he said: "The policy of imposing will will harm the Kurdistan Region." But the fact is that it is the patriotic union itself that tries to impose its will on others without paying attention to the votes of the people and the results of the elections, and does not pay any attention to the number of votes and seats of the parties.

In the Kurdistan Democratic Party, we consider all the regions of Kurdistan and all the citizens of Kurdistan dear and consider it our duty to serve them. This is a patriotic union that has hindered the implementation of laws, administrative and financial guidelines and regional government projects throughout Kurdistan by creating discrimination.

We hope that the Patriotic Union will reconsider this approach and not hold this important and valuable part of the Kurdistan region hostage to the realization of its political goals; Also, instead of causing concern, he should prioritize the preservation of the integrity of the region, its legal structure, the rights and achievements of the people, and the stability of Kurdistan, and not to please the opponents and enemies of the Kurdish nation.

Mahmoud Mohammad

Spokesperson of the Kurdistan Democratic Party