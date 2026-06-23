The attack on Iran was against international law

According to Kordpress, Omar Celik, the spokesperson of the Justice and Development Party of Turkey, commented on the Iran-US agreement and the 60-day negotiation process after the meeting of the central decision-making and executive council of this party.

Referring to the American and Israeli attack on Iran, Chelik said that these developments were "very unfortunate" and had consequences that severely weakened the international system, legal principles, and international legitimacy.

He emphasized: "We said from the beginning that this attack on Iran was wrong and against international law, fairness and legitimacy."

At the same time, the spokesperson of the Justice and Development Party said that Türkiye considered Iran's behavior in targeting the territory of some "brotherly" countries as incorrect.

Celik considered the root of this crisis in Israel's policies and said: "Basically, this is one of the costs that Israel's Zionist expansionism has imposed on our region and this situation continues."

Referring to Israel's attacks in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon, he added that "Zionist aggression has also targeted our brotherly Iran."

Celik said about the agreement between Iran and the United States that this stage can turn the ceasefire into a lasting peace, but warned that the upcoming process is very fragile.

He stated: "In these 60 days, many issues will be examined; From the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to the lifting of the American blockade and issues related to enriched uranium. In fact, the work has only just begun."

The spokesperson of the Justice and Development Party also accused Israel of trying to destroy the agreement process and said that some Israeli ministers have already made radical statements to "sabotage" this process.

Celik added: "Our assessment is that everyone should show a strong will to turn this process into a lasting peace and take a firm position against Israeli aggression, which is the biggest threat to this process."

In the end, he emphasized that reducing tensions from the Strait of Hormuz to Lebanon is important for regional and global peace and said: "The stage we have reached is important for regional and world peace. "We consider this process meaningful and support it, but we are also aware of its fragility."