The conversation between doctors and Erdogan; Ankara welcomed the agreement between Iran and America

According to Kurdpress, Iran's President Masoud Mezikian and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Iran as well as regional and global developments in a phone call. In this call, Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the agreement reached between Iran and the United States, and emphasized Türkiye's support for diplomatic processes and efforts to achieve peace.

In this call, the two sides discussed the issues related to the cooperation between Türkiye and Iran and the current developments in the region.

Referring to the agreement reached between Iran and the United States, Erdogan described the agreement as "a source of happiness" and said: "We are happy to reach an understanding between Iran and the United States."

The Turkish president also emphasized that Ankara will spare no effort to reach the conclusion of this process through peace and dialogue, and "Turkey will provide all necessary support to end this process peacefully."