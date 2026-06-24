No negotiations about ballistic missiles have taken place and will not take place

As reported by Press, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, who has traveled to Pakistan at the head of a high-ranking delegation, met with the Prime Minister of this country, Shehbaz Sharif, and discussed the most important bilateral issues, regional developments, economic cooperation and current trends in the international arena.

In this meeting, Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for the warm and sincere hospitality of the government and people of Pakistan: I sincerely thank you for your warm and sincere hospitality. Here I feel that you and I are following the same goal and path.

Referring to the recent war imposed by the United States and the Zionist regime against the Iranian nation, the president stated: They could not attack our country based on any rules and framework, but despite this, they invaded Iran and in these attacks, in addition to the leadership of the Supreme Leader, the commanders and officials martyred a large number of citizens and civilians, including 168 innocent children.

Pezeshkian added: Those who committed these crimes are destroying democracy with lies and deceit, and today more than ever, it has been proven that the main cause of insecurity and instability in the region is the Zionist regime.

Referring to the defeat of the enemies against the will of the Iranian nation, the president stated: Their idea was that Iran would fall apart within a few days and they could implement the same pattern they have followed in some countries against our country.

Pezeshkian continued: They tried to paralyze our country and bring it to its knees with cowardly actions, including targeting infrastructure and civilians, but they failed to achieve their goals with Iran's unparalleled stand.

Emphasizing on the insistence of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the components of its authority in the upcoming negotiations, Pezeshkian added: No negotiations have been held and will not be held regarding ballistic missiles. We distrust America because we were invaded twice while we were on the road to negotiations. However, we are always ready for dialogue and peace.

The President stated: The Islamic Republic of Iran will never bow down to illegal and inhuman demands.

Emphasizing on the adherence of the Islamic Republic of Iran to its commitments, Pezeshkian stated: We adhere to what we have signed in the recent agreement, and the people of Iran and the supreme leader of the revolution also agree with this framework. If the other party also adheres to its obligations and does not exceed the agreed frameworks, the Islamic Republic of Iran will also fulfill its obligations.

The president also pointed to the civilizational background of the Iranian nation and stated: Some claimed that they will return Iran to the Stone Age, but how can a country with a history of several hundred years destroy a civilization that is several thousand years old?

Pezeshkian further emphasized the necessity of the unity of the Islamic Ummah and said: All Muslims in the world are brothers and equal to each other. When the book, prophet and our qiblah are the same, there is no reason for differences and conflicts between Muslims.

He announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop relations with Islamic countries, especially Pakistan, in all fields and added: We should not allow the Zionists to pit Muslims against each other and pursue their own interests and ambitions.

The president pointed out that the relations between Iran and Pakistan should be strengthened in the field of action and implementation and the effects of this approach will be visible in the upcoming agreements and memoranda.

Shahbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, also expressed his satisfaction with the presence of the President and the high-ranking delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad and said: "After the Islamabad agreement and the end of the war, the presence of the high-ranking delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in our country is very valuable and dear."

Referring to the recent agreement reached with the mediation of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif added: The agreement that was reached created a very good opportunity for peace and the role of Field Marshal Asim Munir in the formation of the ceasefire and the signing of the memorandum was very important and decisive.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan added: "God was kind to us that with the efforts made, this unequal war ended." In this way, friendly countries, including Qatar, gave great help and cooperation to the realization of this agreement. We should also appreciate Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for their support and efforts.

Emphasizing Pakistan's support for the defense power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Shahbaz Sharif stated: In the signed memorandum of understanding, there was no mention of Iran's ballistic missiles, and basically there was no plan to hold a dialogue in this regard.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan added: There are those who want to sink the ship of peace, but Iran's wise leadership will prevent such problems from occurring.

Shahbaz Sharif emphasized the status and capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran and stated: Iran and Pakistan have the best relations with each other today. The brave and scientific people of Iran, the youth of this country, the wise leadership and its valuable resources, can bring Iran to the heights of honor and progress.

Referring to the close relations between the two countries, the Prime Minister of Pakistan said: The iron friendship of Iran and Pakistan has made our sorrows and joys intertwined.

Shahbaz Sharif also stated that Iranians are the heirs of a civilization that is thousands of years old and although this war damaged some of the infrastructures, Iran is still a big country and an influential power.

Referring to the economic capacities of the two countries, the Prime Minister of Pakistan further pointed out: In the previous period, the goal of reaching the volume of trade between Iran and Pakistan to 10 billion dollars was proposed, but today we believe that we should aim to reach the level of 30 billion dollars of annual exchanges.

Shahbaz Sharif added: By creating new commercial and transit routes, developing new customs clearance mechanisms and also strengthening banking relations, it is possible to facilitate and expand economic exchanges between the two countries.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan also considered the visit of the Islamic President of Iran to have an important message for the world at this time and said: This visit shows that Iran and Pakistan have full and mutual trust in each other.