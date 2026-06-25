The native Kurds of Afrin should take over the administration of this region

According to Kurdpress, "Ebrahim Sheikho", the joint spokesperson of the Afrin Human Rights Organization, in a speech referring to the end of the return process of Afrin refugees, announced: "We want the Afrin Kurds to manage the region themselves. "Also, armed groups and their families must leave Afrin."

According to Mesopotamia News Agency, after Turkish attacks on Afrin on January 20, 2018, about 300,000 people were forced to leave their lands. During the last eight years, thousands of members of Arab armed groups and their families from different Syrian cities were resettled in Afrin. While serious changes were made in the demographic structure of this region, within the framework of the agreement reached on January 29 between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the interim government of Damascus.

In the framework of this agreement, the first group of 400 families moved to Afrin from Haskeh and its surrounding areas in the island region on March 9. The last group returned to Afrin on June 10. A total of 8,720 families have returned to Afrin.

Ibrahim Sheikho, the joint spokesperson of Afrin Human Rights Organization, gave explanations about the situation of the citizens who returned to Afrin.

Ebrahim Sheikho stated that the planned returns within the framework of the January 29 agreement have ended, saying that with the latest wave of returns, about 75-80 percent of the people who migrated from Afrin in 2018 have returned to the region. Ebrahim Sheikho added that all Afrinis living in Qamishlo, Haskeh and Kobani have returned to Afrin.

Pointing to the problems caused by the presence of Arab armed groups and their families who have settled in Afrin over the past years, Sheikho said: "During the returns, some citizens were able to return to their villages, lands and homes. But in some cases, the Arabs who were brought to these areas have settled in their houses and lands. These people create various problems for the original owners of the properties to return. For example, some of them ask for money to vacate the houses they have occupied. This amount sometimes reaches 5 thousand dollars. Others declare that under no circumstances will they evacuate the houses and return them to their owners.

The joint spokesperson of Afrin Human Rights Organization pointed out that the armed groups formed an institution called "Economic Committee" after taking over Afrin, and said that people's property was confiscated through this committee, but after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government, this committee was effectively dissolved.

He continued: "After the return of Afrini citizens, some people continue to confiscate people's property in the name of this committee. This problem is especially observed in Raju city, which is located in the northwest of Afrin and is connected to Türkiye through a railway line.

Referring to the change in the conditions of Afrin after the fall of the Assad regime, Ibrahim Sheikho clarified: "However, due to the presence of some armed groups that still remain in Afrin, security problems continue.

Sheikho said, reminding the clause of the January 29 agreement that the administration of Afrin should be in the hands of the Afrinis themselves: "But currently, all the strategic and management centers of Afrin are in the hands of the Arabs. A small number of Kurds are also present, but they are not Afrini Kurds, but they came from Al-Bab villages. Afrini Kurds are given a place only in some small positions, such as dehiaris and local responsibilities.

In the end, Ebrahim Sheikho pointed to the demands of the people of Afrin and noted: "As the people of Afrin, we have clear demands. We want the government of Damascus to recognize the rights of Kurdish people. We want the Kurds of Afrin to take over the administration of the region.