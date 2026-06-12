Kılıçdaroğlu demanded the office of Özgur Ozel in the parliament

According to Kurdpress, the disputes in the Republican People's Party of Türkiye (CHP) have entered a new stage after the court ruling about the party's leadership. In the latest development, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who has returned to the party chairmanship based on the court order, asked the presidency of the Turkish National Assembly to vacate the office used by Ozgur Özel in the parliament building and assign it to him.

According to Turkish media reports, Kılıçdaroğlu submitted this request through his advisors and relatives in the form of an official letter to the Speaker of the Parliament. In this request, he requested to hand over the parliamentary office that is currently in the hands of Özgur Ozel.

This action takes place while the dispute between the two rival factions in the CHP continues and both sides consider themselves to be the legitimate representatives of the party's leadership.

Kılıçdaroğlu previously requested the evacuation of the central building of the Republican People's Party in two separate requests to the Ankara Governorate. Following these requests, the central building of the party witnessed tensions and security interventions, and finally part of its facilities were given to the team close to Kılıçdaroğlu.

It is also reported that last week, Kılıçdaroğlu submitted another request to the chairmanship of the parliament and demanded the annulment of the vote regarding the election of Özgur Ozel as the head of the CHP parliamentary faction.

By the time of publishing this news, Numan Kurtolmoş, the speaker of the Turkish parliament, has not yet given an official response to Kılıçdaroğlu's requests. However, Turkish media reported that a decision on these requests is expected in the coming days.

These developments occur in a situation where the leadership crisis in Turkey's largest opposition party has entered an unprecedented stage, and at the same time as the widespread resignation of members of the party council and the debate over holding an extraordinary congress, the internal tensions in the CHP have increased even more.