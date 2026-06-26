Warning about the worsening of the livelihood and economic crisis in Syria

According to Kordpress, the Syrian Democratic Assembly (MSD) issued a statement about the livelihood and economic situation in Syria and warned that the country is facing a deep economic and social crisis and the continuation of the current approaches can lead to the aggravation of poverty, increase in migration and deepening of social collapse.

According to Hawar news agency, the statement states that the current situation in Syria is not just a temporary economic crisis, but the result of management policies and approaches that have failed to provide effective solutions. According to MSD, these conditions have caused Syria to be influenced by various interests and policies and distance itself from achieving stability.

The Syrian Democratic Assembly also emphasized that the continuation of the current policies and approaches towards the Syrian society will lead the people of this country to migrate and seek refuge, and this issue can intensify the process of social collapse.

In another part of the statement, it is emphasized that until there is a political solution to the Syrian crisis, the economic problems will not improve either. This parliament announced that it will not be possible to create transparent and legal institutions to deal with corruption without practical political cooperation and establishing social balance.

MSD further announced its support for the people's demands in the field of improving the living and economic situation and emphasized several axes to solve the crisis.

In the end, the Syrian Democratic Assembly warned that the Syrian people urgently need safe and stable conditions for life, and the delay in reaching a solution can put both the society and the government structure at risk of further collapse.

This parliament also emphasized that Syria needs a national will more than ever to restore justice, strengthen the concept of citizenship and implement a comprehensive national project.