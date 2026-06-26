UN report on the agreement process between the Kurds and Damascus

According to Kordpress, the United Nations announced that despite progress in the implementation of the agreement between the Syrian Transitional Government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), there are still important differences between the two sides that will affect the future of the integration process of northeastern Syria into the government structure.

Claudio Cordone, the UN Secretary General's Deputy Special Representative for Syria, said at the Security Council's monthly meeting that Syria's political transition has entered a "sensitive" stage, and opportunities and vulnerabilities coexist.

According to him, so far four brigades of the Syrian Democratic Forces have been integrated into the national structures and receive their rights from the central government. Also, about 1,300 people arrested belonging to these forces have been released.

Cordone also announced the progress in the return of displaced Kurdish families to areas such as Afrin and the resolution of the issue of the recognition of educational qualifications issued by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, and considered these measures to be important achievements of the implementation of the agreement between the two sides.

However, he emphasized that several fundamental cases still remain unresolved. Including the integration of peace forces in the Syrian Ministry of Interior, determining the status of the Women's Protection Units (YPJ), how to integrate the civil administration institutions of northeastern Syria into the government structure, as well as the fate of the educational system and curricula of these regions.

Referring to the general process of political transition in Syria, the UN representative expressed concern about the delay in the formation of the People's Assembly and said that the continuation of this situation could weaken public trust in the political process.

In another part of the meeting, the United Nations warned against the continued activity of ISIS cells, the deterioration of the economic situation and the continuation of the humanitarian crisis in Syria. According to the statistics provided, since December 2024, about 1,600,000 refugees and nearly two million internally displaced persons have returned to their places of residence, but the humanitarian needs are still extensive and the UN aid program has received only about 20% of its required financial resources.