Dissolving the Autonomous Administration and the SDF does not mean eliminating them

According to KurdPress, "Sihanouk Dibo", the representative of the Autonomous Administration of Northern and Eastern Syria in Damascus, announced that the dissolution of the Autonomous Administration and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) does not mean the elimination of these institutions, but rather, they will continue to operate together with their leaders in the form of a new political structure and with a clearer identity within the framework of Syria.Sihanouk Dibo, the representative of the Autonomous Administration in Damascus, stated in an interview with the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that the official announcement of the dissolution of the Autonomous Administration and the SDF depends on the completion of the process of military, security and administrative integration with the Syrian government institutions. According to him, a Syrian government official has announced that about 60 percent of this process has been completed so far.

Referring to the agreement of January 29, 2026 between the head of the Syrian interim government, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and the commander-in-chief of the SDF, Mazloum Abdi, he said that this agreement is of great importance and is in fact a practical continuation of the agreement of March 10, 2025.

Dibo added: “Although the agreement of January 29 is not an ideal agreement, it is realistic. This agreement does not set a specific time for the end of the activities of the Autonomous Administration or the dissolution of the SDF, but only emphasizes the need to create transformation and change in the structure of the Autonomous Administration based on the provisions of the agreement.»

The PA official clarified that the two sides have not yet announced any official timetable for implementing these changes, and that the final timing will likely depend on the implementation process of the agreement, which may be slower than expected due to implementation complications, a point that Ahmed al-Sharaa also mentioned in his recent television interview.

Dibo also stressed that the PA will not remain in its current form and will undergo transformation in accordance with the January 29 agreement. Regarding the future of the leaders of the PA, the SDF, and the Syrian Democratic Council (SDF) after the dissolution of these institutions, he said: “Dissolution does not mean elimination. The leaders of these institutions will continue to operate as a party with a clearer and more national identity. Once a political solution is reached, the Syrian national government must guarantee the operation of all national political parties and currents.Those who have a political ideology and program do not disappear, they only change their name and form of activity.”

He also welcomed the appointment of a number of Kurdish figures in the Syrian government structure after the signing of the January 29 agreement, saying that the appointment of “Noureddine Ahmed” as the governor of Hasakah, “Samir Osu” as the deputy minister of defense in the eastern region, and “Mahmoud Khalil,” known as “Siamand Afrin,” as the deputy director of internal security in Hasakah province, are positive steps. Dibo stressed that it is expected that more Kurdish citizens will be appointed to government positions in the future.

Meanwhile, “Abbas Hussein,” the director of political affairs of Hasakah governorate, also confirmed the published reports that the official announcement of the dissolution of the autonomous administration and the SDF is imminent, in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat.He said that these entities are making the necessary preparations to officially announce their complete dissolution, although the exact time for this action has not yet been determined, but it is likely to be done in the near future.

Abbas Hussein also referred to the implementation process of the January 29 agreement and stated that despite the passage of more than six months since the start of the integration process, this process has not yet been completed. He added that about 60 percent of the integration process has been implemented so far and efforts are ongoing to finalize the remaining files.

Dibo also emphasized in the end that the integration process, despite the relative slowness, has not stopped and its progress is satisfactory. According to him, a significant part of the steps, including the military integration of the SDF into the structure of the Syrian army, has been successful and the continuation of this process requires time and careful implementation of the agreements.