Syria’s Future Hinges on Inclusive Participation and Strengthened Dialogue

According to Kordpress, "Hassan Mohammad Ali", the co-head of the Communications Office of the Syrian Democratic Assembly (MSD), in a speech at a meeting titled "January 29 agreement; The characteristic of Kurdish regions between concept and implementation" emphasized that the future of Syria can only be realized through the real participation of all components of the society, based on equal citizenship and the recognition of ethnic and cultural diversity, and he considered dialogue and understanding between political forces as the key to solving the crisis and reaching a comprehensive political solution in this country.

According to Havar news agency, Hassan Mohammad Ali, the co-head of MSD's communications office, on Saturday in a meeting titled "January 29 agreement; The characteristics of Kurdish regions between concept and implementation" gave a speech.

This meeting was held at the initiative of the Union of Intellectuals of the Island, and a number of representatives of political and social parties, women's organizations, as well as a number of intellectuals and cultural activists were present.

During this program, Hassan Mohammad Ali explained the most important axes of the January 29 agreement and discussed the political background, goals of this agreement and its effects on the situation of the Kurdish regions. He also mentioned the ways of implementing this agreement and the challenges facing it in the current situation.

He emphasized that building the future of Syria requires the real participation of all components of the society based on equal citizenship and the recognition of ethnic, cultural and religious diversity. According to him, no national project can achieve lasting stability without guaranteeing the rights of all citizens and their participation in the future decisions of the country.

The co-head of the MSD Communications Office also added that dialogue and understanding between political and social forces is the basis for reaching a comprehensive political solution to end the Syrian crisis; A solution that can maintain the territorial integrity of Syria and lay the foundation for the formation of a democratic and decentralized government.

He further emphasized the necessity of continuing meetings and dialogues between different parties and said that this process can help strengthen trust and bring closer views. He also called for the predominance of the language of dialogue and joint cooperation in the current situation to secure the interests of all Syrian people.

The meeting continued with an open discussion, during which the participants raised questions and opinions about the January 29 agreement, the situation in the Kurdish regions, and the future of the political process in Syria. In the end, the importance of continuing the national dialogue and strengthening understanding between all parts of the Syrian society was emphasized.