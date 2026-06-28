The non-interference of the Syrian Kurds in the possible conflict between Damascus and Hezbollah

According to Kurdpress, "Aldar Khalil", a member of the leadership board of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), in a speech emphasizing the non-interference of Syrian Kurdish forces in any possible conflict between Damascus and Lebanon's Hezbollah, announced that the mission of these forces is only to defend the areas under their control, and at the same time announced the continuation of military cooperation with Damascus within the framework of the January 29 agreement.

According to Ronahi Network, Aldar Khalil, a member of the PYD leadership board, stated in an interview with this network that Syrian Kurdish forces will not be involved in any possible conflict between Damascus and Lebanon's Hezbollah, and their mission is limited to defending the areas under their control.

Aldar Khalil, a senior member of the PYD, also emphasized that the Kurdish units are currently participating in joint military training courses with the Syrian army within the framework of the January 29 agreement; An agreement that he said includes security and military coordination as well as issues such as border crossings, airports and oil resources.

Referring to the recent developments in the region, he added that the policy of the Kurdish forces is not to enter into regional conflicts and focus on protecting their own areas.

At the same time, reports indicate that US President Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with Israel's performance against Hezbollah, and at the same time praised Ahmed al-Shora, the head of Syria's transitional period, and predicted that Damascus could "act appropriately" against Hezbollah.

However, Ahmad al-Shora has emphasized that Syria does not intend to interfere in any escalation of tension with Lebanon and considers Damascus' goal to reach a common solution that will maintain stability and coexistence between the two countries and provide the basis for economic and development cooperation.