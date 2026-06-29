The desire of Damascus to export oil from Kurdish regions of Iraq and Syria

According to Kurdpress, citing Rojava Information Network, Al-Arabiya and Hadath networks, citing knowledgeable sources, claimed that the Syrian government is considering a plan to build a new pipeline with the capacity to transfer 400,000 barrels of oil per day from the Kurdish regions of northern and eastern Syria to the Mediterranean coast. A plan that, according to these sources, provides the possibility of simultaneous transfer of oil from the Kurdistan region of Iraq and can turn Damascus into the oil export hub of the Kurdistan regions of Iraq and Syria.

Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath channels reported, quoting informed sources, that the issue of oil exports to the north and east of Syria was discussed in the June 17 meeting between Tom Barak, the US special envoy for Syrian affairs, and Mazloum Abdi (Kobani), the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

According to this report, the company called "Syrian Oil Company" is planning to build a heavy oil pipeline with a daily capacity of 400,000 barrels from the areas under the control of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria to the Mediterranean coast.

Al-Arabiya sources also claim that this pipeline will not be limited to the transfer of oil from the Kurdish regions of Syria, but also the oil of the Kurdistan region of Iraq will be exported through it. According to these sources, there is even a possibility of mixing the oil produced in the two regions before export.

This report adds that in the meeting between Barak and Abdi, in addition to the pipeline issue, there was also a discussion about arranging the contracts of American companies active in the oil fields of Kurdish regions. Sources claim that the share of Kurdish regions in the production of oil fields in the first stage is set at around 10% and this share is supposed to increase in the future.

If such a plan is implemented, the route of oil export from the Kurdistan regions of Iraq and Syria, which has faced numerous political and legal challenges in the past years, will be transformed, and Damascus can become the main route for the transfer of oil from these regions to the world markets.

However, so far, none of the parties involved, including the Syrian government, the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government, or the US government, have officially confirmed this report and the details presented in it, and the published information is based solely on the claims of knowledgeable sources quoted by al-Arabiya and Hadath.