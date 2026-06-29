Tel Aviv seeks to cover up its crimes

According to Kurdpress, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey reacted to the Israeli government's decision to recognize the Armenian Genocide in 1915 by publishing a statement.

This statement states: "The Israeli government, which continues its systematic policies against the Palestinian people in front of the eyes of the world and is facing a legal case in the International Court of Justice for committing genocide against the people of Gaza, seeks to cover up its actions with its political decision regarding the events of 1915."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey also described this decision as a "malicious action" and stated that ignoring the historical and legal facts shows the conditions that, according to this ministry, Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials are facing due to the cases related to the accusation of committing crimes against the Palestinians.

In the continuation of this statement, it is emphasized that Turkey will continue its efforts to end Israel's expansionist and destabilizing policies in the region and demands that the government of Benjamin Netanyahu be held accountable for its actions against civilians, especially the Palestinian people.

It should be noted that Israel approved a plan yesterday, according to which the killing of Armenians in 1915 is recognized as "genocide". In order to be finalized, this resolution must go through the next legal steps, including review and approval in the Knesset (Israeli Parliament).