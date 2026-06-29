The Israeli Cabinet approved the plan to recognize the Armenian Genocide

According to Kordpress, the Israeli Cabinet unanimously approved the plan proposed by Gideon Sa'er, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, regarding the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Gideon Sa'er said after the approval of this plan in the cabinet: "It is never too late to do the right thing. I am grateful to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for supporting the motion I presented to recognize the Armenian Genocide, as well as to the members of the Cabinet who unanimously approved it. With this decision, Israel joined the group of 32 countries that have fulfilled their moral responsibility by recognizing this historical event and rejecting attempts to deny it.

The Cabinet resolution must now be sent to the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) for review and voting. If finally approved by the Knesset, Israel will officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.

Sa'ar added: "This event, which took place over a century ago and whose historical reality is no longer seriously in dispute, resulted in the deaths of 1.5 million people and the destruction of part of an ancient historical and cultural heritage. As Jews, and especially as the Jewish state, we believe that making this decision is a moral obligation."

In response to this decision, the Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement describing the move as political and "ill-intentioned," asserting that Israel was seeking to divert public attention from its actions in Gaza. Ankara also announced that it would continue its efforts to end Israel's policies in the region and to hold Benjamin Netanyahu's government accountable for its actions against Palestinian civilians.