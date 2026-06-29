Abdullah Ocalan's message was read in the Istanbul meeting in the mourning of Qadir Inanir

According to Kurdpress, while the "Freedom Rally" was underway in Istanbul's Bağcılar Square, a message from Abdullah Öcalan regarding the passing of the prominent Turkish cinema actor Kadir İnanır was read out to the attendees.

The text of Abdullah Öcalan's message:

"I respectfully honor the memory of the great and beloved artist Kadir İnanır, who held a special place in the hearts of the peoples of Turkey.

He was one of the greatest representatives of the cinematic movement that also included prominent figures such as Yılmaz Güney and Sırrı Süreyya. He was a true artist of the people. In the eyes of the public, he was a symbol of ethical and aesthetic values. He was also a genuine and steadfast intellectual leader of the peace process. Like Sırrı Süreyya, he was a dedicated proponent of the recent peace process." I offer my condolences to all our relatives, friends and people and I send greetings to everyone with respect and love.

Abdullah Ojalan

Amarali

June 27, 2026"

After this message was read, a part of a video interview of Qadir Inanir, in which he said: "Abdullah Ojalan is the leader of his people", was shown to the audience.