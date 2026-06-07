Abdullah Öcalan's freedom is the "red line" of Kurdish society, and peace is not possible without it

Turkish Service - Engin Sever, the co-chairman of the Congress of Democratic Communities of Kurdistan in Europe (KCDK-E), announced that at the same time as the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe on June 9-11, Kurds and their supporters will hold protest programs in several European cities. According to him, the main focus of these measures is the demand for the implementation of the "right to hope" for Abdullah Ocalan and the implementation of the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights.

Referring to the decision of the European Court of Human Rights in 2014, Sur said that the issue of "right to hope" has been on the agenda of European institutions for many years, but it has not yet been implemented. He added that despite the expectation to re-examine this case in the new meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, the signs indicate that this issue will not be on the agenda again.

Referring to the recent developments in the process of solving the Kurdish problem, the co-chairman of KCDK-E said that Abdullah Ocalan's call on February 27, 2025 for "peace and democratic society" was an important turning point that marked the end of the armed struggle and the complete transfer of the process to the field of politics and law. According to him, following this call, many political and social circles have considered Ocalan as the main negotiator of the peace process, and therefore the implementation of the "right to hope" has become one of the key demands of this process.

Sur also emphasized that despite the declaration of support of the European countries and the European Union for the peace process, these supports have not yet been translated into practical measures.

He further announced the holding of a two-day protest program in Strasbourg and said that these actions will begin on June 9. According to him, on the first day, representatives of Kurdish political parties and institutions, mayors and representatives of European parliaments will read a joint statement in front of the Council of Europe.

Sur added that a large rally will be held on June 10 with the presence of participants from Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and northern France, and it will emphasize the necessity of securing the physical freedom of Abdullah Ocalan and the immediate implementation of the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights.

In the end, he called on the Kurds living in Europe to participate in these protests, saying that the freedom of Abdullah Ocalan is the "red line" of the Kurdish society, and if there is to be a process to solve the Kurdish problem and achieve peace, the conditions for his freedom and political activity must be provided as soon as possible. Sur asked more than three million Kurds living in Europe to participate in these campaigns to defend their rights, identity and culture.