Abdul Latif Salafi resigned; The university emphasized the continuation of the legal process

According to a report by Kurdpress, a source familiar with the case of Dr. Abdullatif Ahmed—a professor at the University of Sulaymaniyah—informed Kurdistan Region media outlets that Ahmed has submitted his resignation from his academic post while simultaneously requesting the retention of his "financial rights and benefits." According to the source, this move was effectively intended to secure pension entitlements.

The source stated that the University of Sulaymaniyah administration has rejected the resignation request, insisting that the case must proceed through the proper legal channels until a final resolution is reached and any potential decisions are implemented.

This source also said that Abdul Latif Ahmed is trying to maintain his rights and legal privileges through retirement. Because in case of "dismissal" ruling, he will lose the possibility of enjoying benefits related to retirement.

This case entered the public space when audio files and allegations about immoral behavior and abuse of academic position against Abdul Latif Ahmad, a professor at the Faculty of Islamic Sciences of Sulaimaniyah University, were published on social networks. After that, a group of students announced that a number of female students are ready to provide testimony and documents before the university's research committee. On the other hand, Abdul Latif Ahmed has denied all the allegations since the beginning of the accusations and considered it part of an attempt to destroy his character.