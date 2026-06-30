The third governing body of the region also fell victim to political differences

According to Kurdpress, Hakim Sheikh Latif, a former member of the Iraqi Parliament, published a note claiming that no case from the courts of Sulaymaniyah district has been sent to the appeals court for more than a month, and as a result, the judicial proceedings in a part of the Kurdistan Region have been stopped.

Pointing out that the appeals court had previously requested several times to receive the case related to Lahore Talabani, he claimed that this case was not sent from Sulaymaniyah and after that the transfer of other cases was stopped.

According to him, some of the judges of the Court of Appeal have also refused to hear the lawsuits during this period, and this has caused the cases related to Erbil and Dohuk areas to be practically stopped. Because according to him, hearing boards are not formed in the arbitration court.

Ruler Sheikh Latif wrote that the courts of Sulaymaniyah are concerned about political interference in the Court of Appeal and the Judicial Council, and they believe that some cases with political dimensions may be determined under the influence of party considerations.

On the other hand, critics of this approach say that the suspension of sending the cases was done mostly with the aim of preventing the sending of the Lahore Talabani case and the suspension of other cases was done to prevent this issue from being highlighted.

In the end, the former representative of the Iraqi parliament warned that the practical suspension of the judicial system is a sign of a deeper crisis in the governance structure of the region and called for the participation of research institutions, the media, the judicial system, as well as executive officials to solve this situation.