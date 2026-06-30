Sooner or later, the corruption case in the Kurdistan region will be dealt with

According to Kurdpress, Mohammad Hakim, the spokesman of the Kurdistan Justice Party, said about the recent wave of arrests in Iraq that these events have a lesson for the voters and convey a clear message to all people. That one should not only trust slogans and political appearance of people.

He said that many of the detainees were parliamentarians who presented themselves as staunch defenders of the people's rights in the media, spoke with flashy slogans and criticized the corruption of the officials, but in reality they were only looking to deceive the people and magnify their position.

Mohammad Hakim added that the people of Iraq, including in the Kurdistan Region, should understand the fact that if those in power abuse public resources, there are people outside the power structure who play with public opinion.

The spokesman of Jamaat Adalat further raised three points about this wave of arrests: if not today, then in the future the corrupt in the Kurdistan region must be punished for their actions. Just issuing an arrest warrant does not mean that the issuers are free of corruption, and the current detainees are only "small fish" and according to him, they have not yet found the main figures and networks behind the curtain of corruption.