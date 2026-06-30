The number of people arrested for corruption in Iraq reached about 50 people

According to Kordpress, the owner of the port, a member of Diwaniye Provincial Council, announced that the electricity distribution manager of this province, who was dismissed from his position a week ago, has been arrested along with his deputy.

He said that detailed information about the reason for the arrest of these two officials has not been released yet, but it is likely that their case is related to the investigation of the Iraqi Anti-Corruption Agency.

At the same time, Iraqi media sources have reported that the security forces continue to pursue and arrest the personalities and officials accused of corruption.

According to these reports, in the past few hours, two members of the Progressive Party have been arrested in Salahuddin province, and another person has also been arrested while it is said that he had two billion dinars with him.

Based on published information, nearly 50 officials, members of parliament and capitalists have been arrested so far, and the operation is expected to continue in Basra, Baghdad and Kirkuk provinces.