New details of the anti-corruption operation in Iraq

According to Kurdpress, according to the Iraq Studies Center, a high-ranking security source said that Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi held a limited meeting with a number of senior commanders of the Counter-Terrorism Organization and the commanders of the 9th Armored Division during the 48 hours leading up to the start of the operation.

According to him, these commanders were chosen to carry out the mission due to their professionalism and adherence to disciplinary principles, and regardless of political affiliations.

According to this source, Zaidi emphasized on maintaining the complete secrecy of the operation, and about 24 hours before the start of the mission, the mobile phones of the participating forces were collected.

Also, the objectives of the operation were given to the commanders of the groups only minutes before the departure, and the attacks were carried out at several points in Baghdad at the same time. At the same time, Haibat al-Halbousi, the Speaker of the Iraqi House of Representatives, had traveled to Cairo to participate in the meetings of the Arab Parliament.

A political source stated that he had been informed in general about the existence of judicial proceedings to lift the immunity of a number of representatives, but he was not provided with the details of the cases. After returning to Baghdad, he entrusted the follow-up of this matter to his first vice president, Adnan Fihan.

According to the security source, the operation was not limited to the execution of arrest warrants, but also included the inspection of the homes and offices of some personalities who, although not wanted, were under investigation. The purpose of these inspections is to discover documents, money or other documents related to corruption cases. In this regard, the house of the former finance minister of Iraq, Tefem Sami, was searched, but according to the source, no money or related documents were found in it.

This source also said that a number of wanted people managed to leave their residence before the security forces arrived. One of the accused also escaped through the passageways or tunnels built inside his house, and the search operation for his arrest is still ongoing. At the same time, the security measures at Iraqi airports have also been intensified to prevent the accused from escaping.