Why does Ahmad al-Shara need Kurdish forces?

According to Kordpress, the American publication National Interest has warned in an analysis that the government of Ahmed al-Shara, contrary to its centralist policy, still needs cooperation with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to stabilize Syria's security. The authors of the article of this publication believe that the abandonment or formal integration of these forces creates a dangerous security vacuum that can provide the basis for the revival of ISIS, the increase of the influence of foreign groups and the return of instability to Syria. In its article written by Jonah Brody, Jiran Ozjan, and Rena Gaber, the National Interest magazine argues that the project of Ahmad al-Shara to rebuild the central government of Syria will face failure without the real participation of the Syrian Democratic Forces. According to this publication, after coming to power in January 2025, Ahmad al-Shara promised to restore the authority of the government throughout Syria by rebuilding the army and security institutions; But the current policies of Damascus, especially limiting the role of the Syrian Democratic Forces, work against this goal.

Security gap in northeastern Syria

The authors note that over the past decade, the Syrian Democratic Forces, with the support of the United States, played the main role in defeating the ISIS caliphate, arrested thousands of members of this group, and created extensive intelligence networks to counter the covert activities of ISIS. After the January 2026 clashes between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces, these forces lost a large part of the areas under their control, and as a result, the security control over parts of northeastern Syria was weakened. According to the authors, this situation has provided a good opportunity for ISIS and extremist groups as well as foreign influence.

ISIS is gaining power again

The report warns that ISIS, although it lost territory in 2019, was never destroyed and is now reorganizing once again. According to the statement of the head of the Iraqi Intelligence Service, the number of ISIS forces has increased from about two thousand to more than ten thousand in one year. Also, during the clashes of January 2026, about 15,000 to 20,000 prisoners and family members affiliated with ISIS escaped from the camps that were previously protected by the Syrian Democratic Forces. According to the article, in the past year, about 330 ISIS attacks have been recorded in Syria, most of which occurred in the Kurdish regions of the northeast of the country.

Concern about the spread of foreign influence

In addition to ISIS, the authors also warn against the increase in the activity of foreign groups. According to them, after the withdrawal of the Syrian Democratic Forces from parts of the Iraqi border, foreign affiliated groups settled in these areas, and some countries have also tried to use this opportunity to rebuild their influence in Syria.

Why does Damascus need Kurdish forces?

According to the authors, the most important advantage of the Syrian Democratic Forces is their operational and intelligence experience in the fight against terrorism A capacity that the new Syrian army does not have yet. This analysis emphasizes that the full integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces can add between 30,000 and 50,000 trained troops to the Syrian military and security structure, which will play an important role in countering ISIS and other extremist groups. Also, the authors suggest that a part of the Kurdish forces be used in the Ministry of Defense and another part in the Ministry of Interior of Syria to use their intelligence and security capabilities to fight terrorism.

Unresolved differences between Damascus and Kurdish forces

The article mentions that the January 29 agreement between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces, although it was a positive start, still many fundamental issues have not been resolved. These differences include the number of military brigades that can be merged, the position of Kurdish commanders, and the future of the Women's Protection Units (YPJ). According to the authors, the longer the implementation of this agreement is delayed, the more likely the ceasefire will collapse and the conflicts will return.

The authors also urge the US government to maintain its simultaneous cooperation with the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces and condition any military or intelligence assistance to Damascus on the full implementation of the January 29 integration agreement. According to them, if Washington abandons the Kurdish forces before the integration process is completed, the instability in Syria will intensify.

In the end, National Interest concludes that Ahmad al-Shora, in order to fulfill his promise to stabilize Syria, is bound to involve the Syrian Democratic Forces in the security and military structure of the country. According to the authors, the removal or marginalization of these forces will not only strengthen the security of Syria, but it can provide the basis for the return of ISIS, the increase of the activities of Al-Qaeda and other groups; Threats that they believe have not completely disappeared yet.