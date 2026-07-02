Deadly Explosion at a Café Near the Palace of Justice in Central Damascus

According to Kurdpress, at least five people were killed and 16 others injured following an explosion in one of the busiest areas of the Syrian capital. The incident occurred on Thursday evening at a café on Al-Nasr Street in Damascus's Al-Marjeh district, near the Palace of Justice.

Initial reports indicate the blast took place in the area between the Hijaz district and the Palace of Justice—a highly frequented part of Damascus that was teeming with civilians at the time of the incident. Emergency teams and ambulances were dispatched to the scene shortly after the explosion, and the injured were transported to city hospitals for treatment.

The Syrian Ministry of Health initially reported four deaths and ten injuries; however, Syrian state media and certain international news agencies later revised the figures to five dead and sixteen injured—raising the possibility that the casualty count could rise further.

Images released from the scene show damage to parts of the café and surrounding buildings. Traces of blood and extensive destruction are visible, alongside a heavy presence of security and emergency personnel around the blast site.

Immediately following the incident, Syrian security forces cordoned off the area and launched an investigation to identify the perpetrator or perpetrators responsible.

Initial reports regarding the cause of the incident have been contradictory. In the immediate aftermath, some sources indicated that the origin of the explosion was unclear; however, Syrian state media later announced that the blast was caused by an explosive device planted at the scene.

To date, no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion, and Syrian officials have not released further details regarding the possible identity of the perpetrators.

This incident occurs at a time when Damascus continues to face security challenges and the potential activity of armed cells, following recent political developments and sweeping changes in the country's governance structure. Several sporadic security incidents have also been reported in the Syrian capital over the past few months, raising concerns about the city's security stability.