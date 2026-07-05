Evacuation of Several PKK Camps on Mount Gara

According to KurdPress, following the PKK's announcement of its decision to disband and lay down its arms, some Turkish media outlets reported movements in several areas of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

According to a report published in the *Nafas* newspaper, it is claimed that the PKK has evacuated the Siyani camp and the Bahartepe area in the Gara Mountains, located near the Turkish border.

The report also alleges that the Siyani camp was used for certain activities by the group.

However, the PKK has not yet issued any explanation or official statement regarding these claims.