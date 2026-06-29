Baghdad’s Anti-Corruption Drive and the Promise of $400 Billion in U.S. Support

According to Kurdpress, amidst an ongoing wave of arrests and the opening of corruption cases in Baghdad, a report claims that the United States has tied extensive economic support for Iraq to the government's success in the fight against corruption.

Analytical Media-Standard News wrote in a report that Tom Barak, the representative of the US President in the Iraq case, announced to Zaidi in his meetings in Baghdad that without stopping the waste of financial resources and fighting corruption, the US will not be able to provide a level of cooperation that can help the success of this process.

The report states that at the same time, Barak promised the Baghdad government that Washington will not only support this process, but also participate in a part of it if the large-scale operation against the main figures and networks of corruption comes to fruition.

This report also claims that if this process is successful, the United States will create a joint fund worth 400 billion dollars to support and develop Iraq; A fund whose purpose is to transfer Iraq's economic and service infrastructure to a new stage.

Based on this report, Washington also promised to support Iraq's economy by allocating 500,000 barrels of oil per day beyond the usual oil sales quota in OPEC to support Iraq's economy. An issue whose implementation depends on the success of the Baghdad government in prosecuting and curbing corruption cases.

In the continuation of this alleged report, America is seeking to limit the influence of Iran and its affiliated groups by drying up the financial resources of corruption and providing the basis for political changes in Iraq. So that the parties accused of corruption can no longer influence the public will through money and influence.

The possible consequences of this process will not only be limited to Iraq, but can also affect the political and economic equations of the Kurdistan Region; According to the report, the limitation of financial resources and influence networks will reduce the possibility of exploiting public resources and the continuation of the current patterns of power.