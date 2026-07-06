Turkey must immediately withdraw from NATO

According to Kurdpress, the "No to NATO" coalition held a protest march in Istanbul's Kadıköy district to protest the NATO summit scheduled for July 7 and 8 in Ankara, as well as the arrest and imprisonment of several activists prior to the summit.

Marching from the Bull Statue in Kadıköy toward the ferry terminal square, participants carried a banner reading, "We don't want NATO; NATO means poverty and slaughter." Slogans and placards bearing messages such as "NATO, get out," "Trump and Netanyahu, we don't want you," and "Murderous America, get out of the Middle East" were also visible at the rally.

During the march, slogans were chanted, including "Imperialists and their accomplices, do not forget the Sixth Fleet," "Imperialism will be defeated; resisting nations will triumph," "Criminal NATO—the Justice and Development Party is its accomplice," "No to war, peace now," and "Arrests, imprisonment, and repression cannot break us."

Representatives from political parties, labor unions, and civil society organizations, along with hundreds of citizens, attended the gathering.

Following the march, Serkan Genç, a member of the "No to NATO" coalition, read out the coalition's statement. Pointing to the imminent NATO summit, he said: "Only a few hours remain until this bloody imperialist summit takes place, and the government has used the event as a pretext to arrest and imprison numerous socialists and revolutionary activists. The country has effectively turned into a vast prison."

Genç also claimed that NATO, under the banner of creating a "new security architecture," seeks to expand new theaters of war, adding: "NATO brings nothing but war, devastation, and destruction to workers and nations. Furthermore, the Justice and Development Party government, in order to play a role in imperialist policies, has turned the country into an open-air prison by detaining progressive and revolutionary forces."

Emphasizing the continuation of the protests, he declared: "Despite the arrests and imprisonment of activists, revolutionary, progressive, and patriotic forces will respond to NATO. All NATO bases must be shut down, and Turkey must immediately withdraw from the alliance."

Serkan Genç also called for an end to the allocation of public funds to military spending and demanded the release of all those recently detained. In closing, he urged all workers and segments of society to join this protest action against the NATO summit.

The gathering concluded with a poetry reading by Hale Yüksel and the chanting of protest slogans.