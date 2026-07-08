I Hope for a Positive Decision on F-35 Fighter Jets at the NATO Summit

According to KurdPress, Erdogan—who met with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit—spoke at a joint press conference regarding bilateral relations. He noted that Trump’s presence and the hosting of the NATO summit in Turkey hold special significance and could help strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

Regarding the F-35 fighter jet issue, Erdoğan stated that this is not a new matter for Turkey and has previously been discussed with the United States. He added, "We have already received a pledge regarding the delivery of five fighter jets, and Mr. Trump has personally given us his word on this. I believe this commitment will be positively reaffirmed during today's meetings, and I hope the NATO summit leads to a favorable decision concerning the F-35."

The Turkish President also addressed the national fighter jet project, "KAAN," noting that he would raise the issue of the aircraft's engine with Trump. He added, "We have previously discussed the KAAN engines with Mr. Trump, and I hope that during this meeting, he will reiterate the good news he shared with us before."

Responding to a question about negotiations between Iran and the United States, Erdoğan stated that Ankara continues its efforts to bridge the gap between the two sides' positions. He said, "Together with my colleagues, we will do everything in our power to contribute to global peace and foster a favorable environment for Iran-U.S. relations."

Addressing the situation in Gaza—and noting the ongoing ceasefire violations and the humanitarian crisis there—he stated that the Gaza issue would be a key topic of discussion with Trump. He also expressed hope that the NATO summit would yield positive results regarding the establishment of peace and assistance for the reconstruction of Gaza.

The Turkish president also announced that, during his meeting with Trump, he would discuss the latest developments regarding the Russia-Ukraine war and mediation efforts, adding that the two nations—as key NATO members—would cooperate to strengthen solidarity within the alliance.

For his part, Donald Trump praised the relationship between Washington and Ankara, stating, "Under Erdogan's leadership, Turkey has become a very powerful nation militarily." Noting his personal rapport with the Turkish president, he added that relations between the two countries are at their best and that Erdogan commands great respect globally.

Regarding the potential sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, Trump remarked: "Turkey has been a more loyal ally than many other partners. Therefore, this matter will certainly be considered and reviewed by us. The F-35 is the best fighter jet available, and we will examine this option."

The U.S. President also stated that there is a possibility of lifting U.S. sanctions against Turkey imposed under the CAATSA law, noting: "I can say that there is a possibility of removing these sanctions."

Elsewhere in his remarks, referring to the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump said: "If this summit were not being held in Turkey, and if my friend—who is a strong leader—were not hosting it, I likely would not have attended the gathering."

Following their bilateral meeting, Erdoğan and Trump co-chaired a meeting of the two countries' delegations at the Turkish Presidential Complex. The meeting was attended by Turkey's ministers of foreign affairs, defense, and treasury and finance, the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), the Chief of the General Staff, and a number of senior officials from both nations.