All Kurdistan Region parties have concluded that Baghdad is our strategic depth

According to Kurdpress, Hoshyar Zebari, a member of the KDP Politburo, stated in an interview with Al-Sharqiya News that he has been assigned by his party to supervise all its political and governmental files in Baghdad.

Referring to relations between Erbil and Baghdad, he noted that issues exist between the two sides and emphasized that resolving them requires a sustained presence in Baghdad and ongoing dialogue with political factions.

He also stated that all parties in the Kurdistan Region have come to recognize Baghdad as the Region's "strategic depth."

Expressing support for Al-Kadhimi’s government, Zebari described the Prime Minister's visit to the United States as significant, noting that key topics of discussion with Washington would include combating corruption and smuggling, disarming groups operating outside state control, and upholding Iraq's sovereignty.

He added that the U.S. is fully apprised of the details regarding Iraq's financial affairs and supports Al-Kadhimi’s government. According to Zebari, while Washington has afforded the Iraqi government ample time, it is simultaneously exerting considerable pressure for the implementation of reforms.

Zebari also addressed the fight against corruption, stating that the Kurdistan Region has expressed its readiness to cooperate with Baghdad on any measures against corrupt individuals; he described the current administration as the first to boldly take practical steps toward arresting those accused of corruption.

In conclusion, he emphasized that the responsibility for the issues between Erbil and Baghdad does not lie solely with Baghdad—acknowledging that the Region also bears some share of the blame—but he assessed the current process for resolving disputes positively, adding that the anti-corruption campaign in Iraq would not halt and would continue.