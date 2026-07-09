Trump Notifies Congress of Plan to Remove Syria from State Sponsors of Terrorism List

According to Kurdpress, U.S. President Donald Trump has formally notified Congress of his decision to remove Syria from the list of state sponsors of terrorism—a move that, pending the completion of the legal process, could mark one of the most significant shifts in Washington's policy toward Damascus in recent decades.

Reuters reported that a senior U.S. administration official confirmed Congress had been notified of the decision in accordance with U.S. law. Under the regulations, members of Congress have 45 days to review the decision; barring any legal obstacles or significant opposition, Syria’s removal from the list will officially take effect.

The Trump administration has described this move as part of its new policy to normalize relations with Syria's new government following the country's political changes. According to U.S. officials, Washington believes that current conditions differ from the time Syria was placed on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, making a review of this status necessary.

This decision follows a series of measures the U.S. government has taken in recent months to ease restrictions on Syria. If finalized, removing Syria from the list could alleviate certain constraints regarding foreign aid, economic cooperation, the export of specific goods, and financial transactions, while paving the way for greater international corporate participation in the country's reconstruction process.

However, U.S. officials have emphasized that sanctions imposed on Bashar al-Assad, members of the former regime, and individuals or entities accused of human rights violations or destabilizing the region will remain in effect.

The final outcome of this decision now hinges on the conclusion of the 45-day congressional review period, after which a decision regarding its implementation will be made.