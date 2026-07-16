We are ready to resume the activities of the parliament immediately

According to KurdPress, Hayman Hawrami, a member of the political bureau of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, in a meeting with "Janet Alberta", the Dutch ambassador to Iraq, announced: After 20 months since the Kurdistan parliamentary elections, holding dozens of meetings with the Patriotic Union and other parties, as well as signing a political agreement based on participation and understanding, there is no longer any political excuse left to delay the start of the parliament's work.He added: "The Kurdistan Democratic Party calls for the resumption of parliamentary sessions, and all parties represented in parliament are facing their political, legal and national responsibilities."

Hawrami also emphasized that the Kurdistan Democratic Party is ready for the parliament to resume its activities as soon as possible and for the continuation of talks on the next legal and constitutional steps to be held within the framework of the parliament.