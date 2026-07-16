16 July 2026 - 13:08

Kurdistan Democratic Party:

We are ready to resume the activities of the parliament immediately

We are ready to resume the activities of the parliament immediately

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service - A member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's political bureau, stating that after 20 months since the regional parliamentary elections and the signing of a political agreement between the parties, there is no longer any excuse to postpone the start of the parliament's work, emphasized his party's readiness to resume the activities of the parliament immediately.

According to KurdPress, Hayman Hawrami, a member of the political bureau of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, in a meeting with "Janet Alberta", the Dutch ambassador to Iraq, announced: After 20 months since the Kurdistan parliamentary elections, holding dozens of meetings with the Patriotic Union and other parties, as well as signing a political agreement based on participation and understanding, there is no longer any political excuse left to delay the start of the parliament's work.He added: "The Kurdistan Democratic Party calls for the resumption of parliamentary sessions, and all parties represented in parliament are facing their political, legal and national responsibilities."

Hawrami also emphasized that the Kurdistan Democratic Party is ready for the parliament to resume its activities as soon as possible and for the continuation of talks on the next legal and constitutional steps to be held within the framework of the parliament.

News ID 161357

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