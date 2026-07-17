Turkish Defense Minister Meets with Kuwaiti Army Chief of Staff

According to Kurdistan Press, Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler hosted Kuwaiti Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Khalid Dar Saad Al-Shari'an in Ankara.

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced in a statement on the NSosyal social network that the Kuwaiti Army Chief of Staff visited Turkey at the official invitation of Yaşar Güler.

According to the statement, Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Chief of Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, was also present at the meeting.

It is worth noting that Khalid Dar Saad Al-Shari'an was recently promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General by the decree of the Emir of Kuwait and appointed as the Chief of the General Staff of the country's Armed Forces. Therefore, his official visit to Ankara can be considered one of his first foreign trips after assuming this position.Al-Shari'an also visited the United Arab Emirates about three weeks ago and met with the Chief of the General Staff of the UAE Army and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the country's President; a meeting in which the expansion of military cooperation, increasing operational readiness and exchange of experiences between the two countries' armed forces were emphasized.

Turkey and Kuwait have gradually expanded their defense cooperation in recent years, and Kuwait is one of the Gulf countries that has close cooperation with Ankara in the field of defense industries, military training and security talks. In this context, the visit of the new Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army to Turkey can also be considered part of the defense consultations and coordination between the two countries, in a situation where the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region are facing security tensions.However, so far, no official Turkish, Kuwaiti, or international media sources have reported the signing of an agreement, military contract, or specific decision in this meeting, and the two sides have only emphasized the continuation of defense cooperation.