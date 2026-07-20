Building a new Syria depends on a national agreement based on the constitution

According to Kurdistan Press, the Syrian Democratic Council (MSD) issued a statement on the occasion of the 14th anniversary of July 19, 2012 and the coming to power of the autonomous administration, announcing that building a new Syria requires a national agreement on constitutional and political grounds.

According to Hawar News Agency, the Syrian Democratic Council emphasized in its statement: "July 19 presented a democratic project for Syria that is based on pluralism, cooperation, and shared responsibility.The statement continued: “Over the past years, this experience has provided a platform for expanding the participation of different groups in the management of public affairs, increasing the presence of women in decision-making positions, building local institutions based on the will of the community, and strengthening the culture of coexistence and mutual respect as the cornerstone of stability and development.”

The MSD noted that building a new Syria requires a national agreement based on constitutional and political principles; an agreement that guarantees the real representation of all Syrian citizens, protects rights and freedoms, and recognizes the diversity and pluralism of the country.

The statement emphasized that sustainable stability can only be achieved through responsible national dialogue and cooperation among all political forces and currents.The MSD also added that such an approach would pave the way for political solutions that would strengthen Syria’s unity and sovereignty and establish a state based on equal citizenship.

The Syrian Democratic Council concluded its statement by calling for the anniversary of July 19 to become a national step to develop consensus among the various Syrian factions, and for all groups to work together for a worthy future for Syria and its people.