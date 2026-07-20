Warning about the intensification of discrimination against Kurds in Raqqa

According to KurdPress, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced that the process of arrest and kidnapping of Kurdish citizens in Raqqa province has increased significantly in recent weeks. According to the organization, in less than two weeks, at least 15 Kurdish civilians have been targeted by security measures; 14 people have been arrested at checkpoints and a Kurdish businessman has also been kidnapped.

According to the report, these events have created a wave of concern and fear among the Kurdish residents of Raqqa and have increased fears of the beginning of a new round of forced displacement.Local sources say a number of Kurdish businessmen are planning to leave Raqqa and move their activities to the cities of Hasakah and Kobani, fearing kidnapping or armed robbery.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has warned that the continued arbitrary arrests and kidnappings, especially in the absence of explanations from the authorities about the fate of those detained and the absence of transparent judicial processes, are fueling feelings of discrimination against Kurds and increasing concerns among Kurdish families about the safety of their lives and livelihoods.The organization called on the Syrian Ministry of Interior to clearly announce the fate of all detainees, to respect their legal rights during any security measures, and to take immediate action to end kidnappings and other violations of citizens' rights, which the organization said were deepening social divisions and undermining citizens' trust in state institutions.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights emphasized that these statistics and assessments were published based on information collected from local sources by the organization, and that Syrian officials have not yet responded to the report.