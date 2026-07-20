Ahmed al-Sharaa is rebuilding Syria's security structure

According to Kurdistan Press, Arab media such as the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar and Al-Sharq Al-Awsat reported in articles that the process of rebuilding Syria's security structure has begun on the orders of Ahmed al-Sharaa, the head of the country's interim government.The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that with the new appointments in the security institutions, it seems that Ahmed Al-Shara is trying to create a centralized security structure and place all internal security and intelligence agencies under the direct supervision of the head of state.

According to the report, a number of people close to Ahmed Al-Shara, especially members of the "Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham", have been appointed to key positions in the security institutions. The newspaper also wrote that responsibilities have been distributed among the various institutions in such a way that, while preventing interference and disrupting the balance, all these institutions operate under the direct management and supervision of Al-Shara.

Meanwhile, the newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat also examined the administrative and security developments in Syria in a report and announced that the structure of the Syrian security institutions has undergone changes in the wake of the country's security conditions and recent events.A security expert told Asharq Al-Awsat that Syria’s security agencies will now operate under the supervision of interim government head Ahmed al-Sharaa and interior minister Anas Khattab. He added that the duties of the security agencies and the General Intelligence Organization will be separated so that each can carry out its responsibilities independently.

The reports come as the Syrian interim government has attempted to reorganize government and security institutions in recent months to exert greater control over the country’s security structures