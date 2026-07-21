Urgent call to stop demographic change in northern Syria

Three Syrian human rights organizations have sent an urgent letter to the UN special rapporteurs, warning of the continued obstacles to the return of thousands of refugees to the cities of Serikani and Gerasimov, and have called for the activation of international mechanisms to guarantee the return of properties to their original owners and prevent the stabilization of demographic changes caused by the war.According to Kurdistan Press, the organizations "Syrians for Truth and Justice", "Association for Victims of Forced Displacement" and "PÊL Civil Society" have stated in this letter that more than six years after Turkey's "Peace Spring" operation in northern Syria, the necessary conditions for the voluntary, safe and dignified return of refugees, especially Kurdish citizens, have still not been met.

The authors of the letter emphasized that despite the recent political changes in Syria and the March 10, 2025 agreement between the Damascus government and the Syrian Democratic Forces, which emphasized equal rights for all citizens, in practice obstacles to the return of refugees to these areas still persist and these commitments have not been implemented.The report describes a series of problems that displaced people face when trying to return, including threats and attacks on people who try to enter their properties, continued occupation of houses, land and shops, the widespread presence of checkpoints and the lack of an independent body to address owners’ complaints.

The signatory organizations also stated that the integration of armed groups affiliated with the “Syrian National Army” into the structure of the transitional government’s Ministry of Defense has not brought about a tangible change in the situation on the ground. According to witnesses, the commanders and forces of these groups have continued to maintain their influence in local administration, and the announced changes have been mostly superficial.

Another part of the letter is devoted to the continued occupation of displaced people’s properties.According to recorded testimonies, many houses and agricultural lands are still in the possession of members or commanders of armed groups or other individuals who settled in the area after the 2019 operation. Some owners have also been forced to pay sums to reclaim their properties or have faced financial demands and ethnic threats.

The letter also states that Kurdish identity or previous presence in areas under the control of the autonomous administration has in some cases been used as a pretext to threaten, attack or prevent individuals from returning. Witnesses reported ethnic insults, accusations of collaboration with the Syrian Democratic Forces, vandalism of vehicles, theft of property and even death threats.The authors of the letter, referring to the continued military presence, checkpoints and security controls on the routes leading to Ras al-Ayn and Tal Abyad, have stressed that this situation is not compatible with the criteria for safe and voluntary return. They have also considered the lack of an independent mechanism for the return of property or the payment of compensation to be one of the most important obstacles to resolving the crisis.

In the legal section, these organizations have emphasized that the continued seizure of property, the prevention of the return of refugees and the discrimination against them are contrary to Syrian domestic law and international obligations, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, the Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and the Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. It has also been stated that the Syrian transitional government and, if “effective control” is established, the Turkish government have the responsibility to protect the rights of civilians and their property.The three organizations have finally called on the UN Special Rapporteurs to send an urgent message to the Syrian and Turkish governments, urging both sides to provide conditions for the safe and non-discriminatory return of refugees, to establish an independent mechanism for the restitution of property and the handling of complaints, to halt the sale or transfer of property of refugees until legal proceedings are determined, to protect the return of migrants, especially Kurds, from threats and discrimination, and to make any assistance for reconstruction or investment in these areas conditional on respect for property rights and preventing the stabilization of demographic changes resulting from forced displacement.