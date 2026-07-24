implementation of economic agreements is a common priority for the two countries

According to Kurd Press, Masoud Pezeshkian stated at the joint meeting of high-ranking delegations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq: The security of Iran and Iraq is intertwined, and the common will of the two countries is to transform the agreements into practical achievements for the two nations.He expressed his pleasure at hosting the Prime Minister and the high-ranking Iraqi delegation and emphasized the two countries' determination to comprehensively enhance relations, saying: "The Islamic Republic of Iran wants relations between Tehran and Baghdad to be elevated to the highest possible level in all political, economic, commercial, scientific, agricultural, industrial, security and infrastructure fields, relying on the historical, cultural and religious background of the two nations."

Referring to the depth of the cultural and religious ties between the two nations, the President described the grand Arbaeen ceremony as an unparalleled manifestation of these ties, adding: "The generous hospitality of the Iraqi people and government to millions of Iranian pilgrims has created unique scenes of empathy, brotherhood and solidarity that are amazing to the world and worthy of appreciation."Pezeshkian also referred to the large and magnificent presence of the Iraqi people in the funeral ceremony of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, considering this presence a symbol of the depth of historical, cultural and religious relations between the two nations, and stated: Such scenes reflect the deep-rooted ties that, beyond political relations, have connected the nations of Iran and Iraq to each other.

Emphasizing the necessity of making joint mechanisms between the two countries more active, the President called for the regular formation of joint commissions and the acceleration of the implementation of bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding, and stated: It is necessary for all agreements to enter the implementation stage as soon as possible with the continuous follow-up of the responsible agencies, and for the relevant ministers to accelerate the process of developing cooperation by providing practical solutions.Pezeshkian also emphasized the need to develop a "comprehensive strategic cooperation plan" between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq, calling it a roadmap for developing long-term relations between the two countries.

Referring to the experience of European countries in facilitating travel, trade, and economic cooperation, the President stated: "Regional countries can also facilitate the movement of citizens, economic activists, academics, and tourists by relying on historical, cultural, and religious commonalities and remove obstacles to the development of regional cooperation."The doctor listed the development of rail and road transportation networks as one of the priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying: Iran has begun developing communication infrastructure with neighboring countries and is interested in Iraq being connected to this network so that by creating an integrated transportation network, joint cooperation in the areas of transit, investment, common markets, and port development can be further expanded.

The President considered security to be one of the most important areas of cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad, and emphasizing that the security of the two countries is linked to each other, he noted: Insecurity in either country will have direct effects on the other; hence, developing security cooperation is a strategic necessity for both sides.Pezeshkian also emphasized the full implementation of the security agreement between Iran and Iraq, especially clearing the border areas of hostile groups, and added: The Islamic Republic of Iran prefers to resolve this issue through cooperation, interaction, and peaceful solutions between the two countries.

Expressing hope for the results of this visit, the President said: We expect the agreements reached to be implemented quickly, because the will of the two countries is that these agreements go beyond the level of documents and memorandums and become practical achievements for the two nations. The presence of the Iraqi Prime Minister and the high-ranking delegation accompanying him could be the beginning of a new chapter in the strategic relations between Tehran and Baghdad.