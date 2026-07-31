31 July 2026 - 13:58

Tayyip Temel:

The Turkish people want peace, brotherhood and freedom

The Turkish people want peace, brotherhood and freedom

Service Turkey - The co-vice chairman of the Dem Party, in response to reports about the concerns of the members of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) about the peace process, said that those who evaluate this historical process with limited and partisan concerns are only seeking to continue the bloodshed.

According to KurdPress, Tayyip Temel, co-vice chairman of the Peoples' Democracy and Equality Party (ADP) and responsible for the party's media and propaganda affairs, reacted on his account on the X social network to a report titled "Members of the Justice and Development Party are concerned about the peace process."

The report, which cited sources from the Justice and Development Party, claimed that a number of members of the party have concerns about the peace process.In response to the report, Temel wrote: “Those who approach this historical process with narrow and narrow concerns only want to continue the bloodshed. The suffering experienced so far has not been one-sided.”

He continued: “Mr. Öcalan says that the time has come to consider the suffering of the Kurdish people and the Turkish people as common and to build a great peace and brotherhood. The campaign of peace and brotherhood can neutralize all campaigns and dirty calculations. The Turkish people want peace, brotherhood and freedom.”

News ID 161513

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