According to KurdPress, Tayyip Temel, co-vice chairman of the Peoples' Democracy and Equality Party (ADP) and responsible for the party's media and propaganda affairs, reacted on his account on the X social network to a report titled "Members of the Justice and Development Party are concerned about the peace process."

The report, which cited sources from the Justice and Development Party, claimed that a number of members of the party have concerns about the peace process.In response to the report, Temel wrote: “Those who approach this historical process with narrow and narrow concerns only want to continue the bloodshed. The suffering experienced so far has not been one-sided.”

He continued: “Mr. Öcalan says that the time has come to consider the suffering of the Kurdish people and the Turkish people as common and to build a great peace and brotherhood. The campaign of peace and brotherhood can neutralize all campaigns and dirty calculations. The Turkish people want peace, brotherhood and freedom.”