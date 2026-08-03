Kurdistan Region President Arrives in Damascus

According to KurdPress, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, arrived in Damascus, the capital of the country, on Monday, August 12, 1405, in response to the official invitation of Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

According to the announced program, Barzani will meet and talk with Ahmed Al-Sharaa during this visit.The focus of these talks will be Syria's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the prospects for developing joint cooperation, and reviewing the latest regional developments.