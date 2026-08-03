3 August 2026 - 14:09

Kurdistan Region President Arrives in Damascus

Kurdistan Region President Arrives in Damascus

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service- Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, arrived in Damascus on an official visit at the invitation of Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa to hold a bilateral meeting on Syria's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, ways to expand joint cooperation, and the latest developments in the region.

According to KurdPress, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, arrived in Damascus, the capital of the country, on Monday, August 12, 1405, in response to the official invitation of Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

According to the announced program, Barzani will meet and talk with Ahmed Al-Sharaa during this visit.The focus of these talks will be Syria's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the prospects for developing joint cooperation, and reviewing the latest regional developments.

News ID 161545

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