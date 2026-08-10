30% increase in basic goods prices in Hasakah

According to KurdPress, "Shouqi Mohammad", the director of domestic trade and consumer protection in Hasakah province, announced that the prices of basic goods in the province have increased by 10 to 30% over the past month, and the high cost of fuel, dollar transactions and increased customs tariffs were the most important factors for this price increase.He also announced the 95 percent progress in the process of merging the economic institutions of the autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria with the ministries of the Syrian interim government.

According to Rudaw Network, Shawqi Mohammad, the director of domestic trade and consumer protection in Hasakah, in a conversation about the market situation, the prices of basic goods, the payment of farmers' claims, and the process of merging the economic institutions of the autonomous administration with the Syrian interim government, said that the market situation is not calm in the current situation and that various factors have affected the purchasing power of the people.

He considered the increase in fuel prices to be one of the factors affecting the market and said that the high cost of fuel has directly affected the cost of goods and the final price of products. According to Shawqi Mohammad, transactions in dollars have also played a role in the increase in prices.Prices of basic goods increase by 10 to 30 percent

The Director of Domestic Trade and Consumer Protection in Hasakah said about the increase in prices over the past month: "We do not have official statistics, but based on our investigations, the prices of basic goods have increased by between 10 and 30 percent."

He added that the increase in customs tariffs has also caused goods that were previously expensive to face further price increases.

Shoghi Mohammad also stated that the prices of some retail goods have decreased due to the supply season, and the amount of this decrease has probably reached about 50 percent, but basic goods such as sugar, rice, oil and meat are still facing a price increase of 10 to 30 percent.New program to monitor the market

Regarding the measures of the Internal Trade Administration to control the market and prevent price increases, he said that the institution is at the beginning of the integration process and is trying to use the experiences of the economic institutions of the Syrian interim government in cities such as Aleppo and Damascus.

According to Shawqi Muhammad, a program has been prepared to organize the market, one of whose sections is dedicated to bread. He announced the implementation of a program titled "The Best Bread Program for Hasakah Province" in the coming days.

He also said that training courses will be held for employees of the Market and Price Supervision Department to improve monitoring methods and move from traditional monitoring methods to a new management to prevent price increases.Shouqi Mohammad stressed that the Internal Trade Administration will not allow the formation of a monopoly in the market and will use new mechanisms to deal with price increases.

Payment of farmers' claims awaiting completion of banking procedures

The Director of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection in Hasakah also said that the process of preparing invoices by this institution has been completed, but some technical measures at the level of the Syrian Interim Government and related banks still remain.

He announced that more than 9,000 invoices have been sent to Damascus so far and about 20,000 more invoices are ready, 15,000 of which will be sent within two days.

According to Shoqi Mohammad, there are a total of about 35,000 invoices, the process of completing which is scheduled to be completed this week, but the payment of money depends on the completion of banking procedures at the Central Bank and the Agricultural Bank of Syria.He stressed that there is no problem of lack of financial resources and that the required money has been allocated and is ready to be paid, but the completion of technical and banking procedures is necessary for the transfer of resources.

Regarding the total value of these demands, Shawqi Mohammad said that the exact figure cannot be announced because the purchase price of wheat varies based on its grading. He added that the price set for first-grade wheat was 46,000 Syrian pounds per ton, and including the bonus, the amount paid per ton reached about 54,000 Syrian pounds.

Continuation of trade between Hasakah and other Syrian provinces

Regarding the status of trade exchanges between Hasakah and other regions of Syria, he said that trade is continuing, although some problems and obstacles have arisen in this direction.Shouqi Mohammad said that with the transfer of self-governing management institutions to the structures and laws of the Syrian government, some new mechanisms are being implemented, but according to him, the main existing problems are not administrative in nature and are more economic.

He considered the difference in the dollar rate between different regions of Syria to be one of the factors making trade difficult, and said that changes in the exchange rate, the increase in the price of diesel and fuel have also had a negative impact on trade activities.

Regarding the goods sent from this province to other regions of Syria, the director of domestic trade of Hasakah said that currently the main part of exports is wheat.

He added that Hasakah is an agricultural region and this year has been a fruitful year for farmers. According to him, more than 1 million 160 thousand tons of wheat have been purchased and in addition to wheat, cotton is also sent from this region to other provinces.On the other hand, medicine, electronic goods, and equipment and goods related to electricity are also entering Hasakah, and the overall trade exchange process continues normally.

95% completion of the process of merging economic institutions

Regarding the process of merging the economic institutions of the autonomous administration with the Ministry of Economy of the Syrian interim government, Shawqi Muhammad also announced that this process is progressing at a good pace and about 95% of it has been completed.