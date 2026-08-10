Reorganization of Russia's presence on the Syrian coast

According to Kurdistan Press, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Syrian interim government issued a statement announcing that after negotiations that lasted about a year and a half, Damascus and Moscow have reached an agreement on the reorganization of the presence of Russian forces in the country's bases in Hmeimim and Tartus.According to the Hawar news agency, the information department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Syrian interim government announced in a statement that the two sides have reached an agreement on the future course of joint relations and the reorganization of the presence of Russian forces on the Syrian coast.

According to the statement, in accordance with the provisions of the agreement, the Russian presence in this area will be reorganized and the Syrian interim government will take over the management of civilian facilities.

Within this framework, the Hmeimim base and the fourth commercial center in the port of Tartus will be placed under Syrian civilian management, and these facilities will gradually enter the structure of the country's civilian management.

Regarding Russian military bases and facilities, it has also been announced in the agreement that these centers will be transformed into joint training and rehabilitation centers.The Syrian interim government's Foreign Ministry stated that the purpose of the agreement is to protect the common interests of Syria and Russia, as well as to redefine the nature of Russia's presence and its missions on the Syrian coast.

According to the text of the agreement, three months have been set for completing the reorganization process of the facilities and bases in question, and after the end of this period, the activities of these centers will begin within the new framework.

It is worth noting that further details about the number of Russian troops, the operation of the joint training and rehabilitation centers, as well as the mechanism for transferring the management of the facilities to the Syrian government were not announced in the statement.