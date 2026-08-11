Syrian Observatory for Human Rights warns of attacks on Syrian Kurdish refugees

According to Kurdistan Press, Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, in response to the attacks on the convoy of Kurdish refugees from Serekani, emphasized that these attacks cannot be considered isolated and individual actions, but rather they should be considered part of an organized behavior to prevent the return of refugees and disrupt the process of establishing civil peace in Syria.According to Abdul Rahman, the attacks on the convoys of returning refugees are taking place at a time when the return of residents of Kurdish areas to their villages and cities is one of the important issues in resolving the Syrian crisis and rebuilding relations between local communities. He warned that the continuation of such attacks could exacerbate the atmosphere of distrust and insecurity and make the process of returning civilians difficult.

The director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that groups and movements with ideological tendencies are playing a role in these attacks and are producing and publishing videos and audio files of their actions to create fear among the refugees. In his opinion, the aim of these actions is not simply to create temporary insecurity, but to send a threatening message to the refugees who intend to return to their places of residence; a message that could discourage them from returning.Abdul Rahman also expressed concern about the increasing scope of these attacks. He said that the violence has gone beyond attacks on convoys carrying refugees, and even a convoy carrying officials and officials has been targeted. In his view, this development shows that the issue is no longer just a local dispute or conflict, but has become a direct challenge to the authority of the government and its ability to provide security.

In the same context, he called on the Syrian government to deal decisively with this situation and put an end to what he described as “chaos.” Abdul Rahman emphasized that if the attacks continue and the government does not respond effectively, groups that oppose the return of refugees can use the atmosphere of insecurity to stabilize the current situation and prevent the return of displaced populations.Sari Kani, also known in Arabic and Kurdish sources as Ras al-Ayn, witnessed a massive population displacement and the departure of a significant part of its Kurdish residents after the military operation of Turkey and its allied armed groups in northern Syria in 2019. Since then, the issue of the return of the original inhabitants of this area and ensuring their security has been one of the sensitive issues in the conflict in northern and northeastern Syria.

Abdul Rahman’s new statements in fact link the issue of the return of the displaced people of Sar Kani from a purely humanitarian issue to a security and political issue. From this perspective, the attack on the return convoys could affect the process of Damascus’s efforts to consolidate government control, reduce ethnic tensions, and create new mechanisms for the return of the displaced.In this context, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights director’s emphasis on the “organizational nature” of the attacks is particularly important, because if the attacks were indeed coordinated and aimed at creating fear among the displaced, countering them would require the government to go beyond ad hoc responses and identify and deal with the organizers and perpetrators of these actions. The continuation of such a situation could make the voluntary return of the displaced more difficult and remain one of the main obstacles to normalizing the situation in the Kurdish areas of northern Syria.