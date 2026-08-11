13 people arrested following recent incidents, tensions and attacks in Sarkani

According to KurdPress, Ahmed Hilali, deputy governor of Hasakah, announced that 13 people have been arrested following recent incidents and attacks in the city of Sarkani, and investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest other suspects. He said that illegal groups have exploited the individual and uncoordinated returns of some citizens to create chaos and attack citizens and government institutions.Ahmad Hilali, the deputy governor of Hasakah, told Rudaw that the government had developed an organized and phased plan for the return of displaced people to Sarkani, which aimed to ensure a safe return, maintain stability, and take into account the security concerns of all parties.

He added that the first phase of the plan began with the return of more than 400 families to their villages on the outskirts of Sarkani, and that the process was carried out in an organized and safe manner, with no significant problems or incidents recorded during it.

The deputy governor of Hasakah said that after that, a number of Sarkani residents entered the city individually and without prior coordination with the responsible parties; while security forces were stationed in the rural areas where the families returned. According to him, this led to attacks and tensions inside the city.Hilali claimed that groups he described as “illegal”, including those known as “revolutionary youth”, took advantage of the situation to create instability and attack citizens and government institutions.

Regarding security measures, he said that security forces immediately took action to control the situation and prevent the spread of conflicts, increasing their presence in unstable areas.

The deputy governor of Hasaka stressed that the current situation in the province is calm and that security forces are continuing to take the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and protect citizens and public institutions.

Regarding those arrested, Hilali said that 13 people have been arrested so far in connection with the recent incidents and that the search for other suspects, including those who played a role in attacking institutions or attacking government symbols, is ongoing.He added that all those arrested will be brought to court in accordance with the law, and if their responsibility in attacking citizens, institutions, or disrupting public security is proven, legal measures will be taken against them.

The deputy governor of Hasaka also emphasized that the program for the return of displaced people to Sarkani has not been stopped and that this process will continue according to the determined stages and with due regard for security considerations.

Hilali said that the start date of the next stages of return will be announced after the completion of the necessary security and organizational measures, and the goal is for the return of displaced citizens to be gradual, organized, and while ensuring the security of returnees and the stability of the regions.