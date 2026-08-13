Iran is ready to help Iraq

According to KurdPress, Nechirvan Barzani, the head of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, in an exclusive interview with the "Al-Sharqiya" channel, the full transcript of which will be broadcast on this Arabic television tonight, Wednesday, August 12, 2026; regarding his recent meeting with high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tehran, he claimed: Iranian officials expressed their readiness to help the Iraqi Prime Minister in the field of "concentrating weapons under the control of the government" during my recent visit to Tehran.Barzani continued his speech by saying: “Problems arise when we are not aligned and together with each other; whereas in reality, we in Iraq, whether in Baghdad and Basra or in Zakho and Dohuk, are all in the same boat.”

In another part of this exclusive interview about his visit to Iran, the head of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region claimed: “At the request of the Iraqi Prime Minister, we raised this issue with Iranian officials in Tehran. Iranian officials informed me during this visit that they are ready to help the Iraqi Prime Minister in the area of ​​monopolizing weapons in the hands of the Iraqi government.”

“Nichirwan Barzani” stated in another part of this exclusive interview with the “Asharqiya” network: “Iranian officials related to the Iraq case emphasized that if the goal is to help a neighboring country, they are ready to cooperate because the stability of Iraq will also benefit Iran.»

Barzani also said about the volume of economic exchanges between Iran and Iraq, saying that the volume of trade exchanges, including electricity and gas imports from Iran, trade in goods, and commercial profits, brings more than 15 billion dollars a year to both sides