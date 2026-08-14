Syria is the "next Gaza" and war with it will be inevitable

According to Kurdpress, "Amihai Shikli", the Minister of Jewish Affairs Far from Israel, during his appearance on the "Shomer Saaf" podcast, performed by "Gadi Taub", severely criticized the new government in Damascus and called Syria under the leadership of "Ahmed al-Shara" the next and most dangerous threat to Israel.Shikli said that anyone who knows the nature of the movements to which Ahmed al-Sharaa was affiliated, including the Muslim Brotherhood, global jihadist movements and Salafis, cannot see the developments in Syria as an opportunity for Israel.

He added: “I don’t see any opportunity in the Golan Heights. He is the next enemy of the Israeli government, like Yahya al-Sinwar, the military commander of Hamas; but he has two seaports and a force to support himself. This is a grown-up Gaza.”

The Israeli minister also criticized Gadi Eisenkot, the former chief of staff of the army and a former minister of the regime, for his positive approach to regime change in Syria, saying that the conciliatory approach ignores the reality of the side that Israel is facing.Shikli considered the threat from Syria to be much greater and more complex than the threat Israel has faced in the Gaza Strip, and claimed that the path of relations between Israel and Syria is heading towards confrontation and there is no turning back.

He concluded: “This is the next war and it will definitely happen and there is no way out of it.”