I appreciate Erdogan; peace and dialogue are the best option

According to KurdPress, in a message, Nechirvan Barzani welcomed the approval of this law in the Turkish Parliament and considered it a bold step and an important turning point on the path to achieving lasting peace, tranquility and stability in Turkey and the entire region.

He emphasized: "We have always believed that peace and dialogue are the best option and that the era of weapons and military solutions has ended.»

Barzani also considered this law a great opportunity to build trust and provide a basis for peaceful coexistence among all segments of Turkish society, and called for everyone’s support for it and efforts to make the peace process a success.

The President of the Kurdistan Region further thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and all leaders and parties who participated in the process of approving this law, and emphasized the Kurdistan Region’s full support for efforts to establish peace and stability.

On the evening of August 8, the Turkish Parliament approved the draft law, which includes 12 articles, with 468 votes. The law defines the framework for measures related to the PKK and is designed to end the armed activities of this group and completely hand over its weapons and ammunition.Under the law, certain sentences will be suspended for five to 10 years if the person surrenders their weapons, provided they have not committed murder. A six-month grace period has also been set for applications related to this process.