Abdullah Ocalan's conditions must be improved to support the peace process

According to Kurdistan Press, Devlet Bahçeli, the leader of the National Movement Party (MHP), in an interview with the "Turkgun" newspaper, evaluated recent developments regarding the peace process and democratic society and the Framework Law approved by the Turkish Parliament.Bahçeli described the framework law as the beginning of a new stage in this process and said that implementing the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights and taking steps towards achieving justice could also be on the agenda in the coming stages.

The leader of the National Movement Party said about Abdullah Öcalan's conditions: "In the coming stage, there are measures that are also included in the report of the parliamentary commission. Within this framework, the necessary laws will be passed."

Referring to the role that Öcalan has taken in the process of dissolving the PKK and laying down arms, Bahçeli added: "Abdullah Öcalan, the founder of the PKK, has an important role in dissolving this organization and laying down arms. In the coming period, his conditions must be improved so that he can continue to support this process."