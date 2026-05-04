A look at the dimensions of Ali al-Zaidi's trip to the Kurdistan region

According to Kurdpress, Baghdadalium quoted informed sources in the Democratic Party, one of the demands of this party from Ali Al-Zaidi was the need to speed up the approval of the oil and gas law. This party also demanded to guarantee the Kurdistan region's share of the public budget without any deficit. At the legal level, the Democratic Party once again emphasized the importance of implementing Article 140 of the Constitution and considered it a fundamental step towards solving one of the country's most complex disputes. In the political arena, the amendment of the election law has been emphasized, and in terms of security, the party has emphasized the need to monopolize weapons in the hands of the government and pursue and prosecute illegal armed groups, especially those that have previously launched rocket attacks on Kurdistan.

This trip was made by Ali al-Zaidi in a situation where the two main parties of Beit Kurdi are at the peak of internal disputes. The gap between these two currents has gone so far that the Kurdistan Democratic Party, on the one hand, recognized the election of the Prime Minister from the "Shiite House", but on the other hand, due to the lack of consensus, it has not accepted the election of the President from the "Kurdi House". Meanwhile, one of the remarkable points of this trip was the way Masroor Barzani welcomed Zaidi. Contrary to the usual practice of Erbil and Sulaymaniyah authorities, Masrour Barzani was welcomed in Kurdish clothes this time. An action that was not observed in previous trips, including in the meeting with Sudani and Kazemi.

In other words, this action can be an attempt to induce the proposition that the Democratic Party considers itself the main and exclusive representative of Iraqi Kurds. Also, the companionship of "Mandlawi", who is one of the Kurds of Fili, with Zaidi, is one of the other significant points of this trip; A presence that can be interpreted in the context of trying to show ethnic diversity in Iraqi political equations. Regarding the demands of the Kurdistan region, although these demands are broad and numerous on the surface, except for the issue of amending the election law, the other issues are practically not new and are considered to be a repetition of the same previous demands.

The main purpose of this turn is to preserve the last strategic stronghold of this party, that is, to influence the power structure of the Kurdistan region, in order to prevent the redefinition and redistribution of positions. In this regard, the Democratic Party also accepted the "Coordination Framework" board without any preconditions; The framework that previously elected the president without the approval of this party. This flexibility shows the priority of maintaining the political position over insisting on previous maximum positions.