Kurds no longer trust Trump's promises

According to Kordpress, following the recent statements of US President Donald Trump about the "stealing of American weapons" by the Kurds, Kamal Chumani, an analyst of Middle East issues, emphasized in a note that the Kurds' mistrust of Washington is rooted in the repeated experiences of being "abandoned" by regional and international powers.

Chumani wrote that Trump has repeatedly accused the Kurds of misusing American weapons, while he said Washington's military aid to the Kurds has been "very limited" and has mostly gone beyond small arms. He added that the main issue for the Kurds is not receiving weapons, but the lack of political guarantees after the end of regional wars and crises.

This analyst emphasized that the Kurds are wary of entering into wars that do not have a clear political outcome. According to him, the main question of the Kurds is that if the balance changes, will America protect the Kurds and what guarantee will there be for their political rights.

Chumani also warned that the historical experience of the Kurds has shown that major powers and regional actors have repeatedly used the Kurdish forces as a temporary tool and then abandoned them. "The Kurds don't want to be overrun every few years," he wrote.