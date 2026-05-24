The change of posts in Kirkuk between Kurds, Arabs and Turkmens becomes legal

According to Kurdpress, Arshad Salehi, the representative of the Turkmen Front of Iraq, announced that the process of changing and dividing Kirkuk's administrative posts between Kurds, Arabs and Turkmens has passed the stage of political agreement and is going to be established in the form of law.

He called this action "a dangerous step for Kirkuk" and warned about its consequences.

These developments are brought up while earlier, on October 10, 2024, the governor and head of the Kirkuk Provincial Council were elected in Baghdad without the presence of some Arab, Kurdish and Turkmen members; An action that was met with protests by political currents.

According to this agreement, after the end of the term of Ribwar Taha, the Kurdish governor of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, for the first time in the new history of Iraq, a Turkmen figure became the governor of Kirkuk.

In the Kirkuk Provincial Council, which has 16 seats, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan has 5 seats, the Kurdistan Democratic Party has 2 seats, the Arab currents have 6 seats, the Turkmens have 2 seats, and the Christians have 1 seat.